Assam

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

By Correspondent
Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar
Guwahati, July 6: A robber who was arrested by the police at Kokrajhar in connection with a robbery case, sustained bullet injuries in police firing while allegedly trying to flee from custody.

The accused has been identified as Vinay Das. He hails from Gedabari village under Kanda police station in Katihar, Bihar.

The accused robbed Rs 6 lakh in cash from a contractor in front of Axis Bank in Kokrajhar on June 22. The police were on the lookout for the accused as he also looted money from Guwahati and Byrnihat.

The accused was also chased by general public in Byrnihat and was later arrested. He was first brought from Meghalaya police by the Panbazar police to Guwahati and was later brought by Kokrajhar police from Panbazar police station.

The police informed that while bringing back to Kokrajhar, the accused snatched the pistol of police inspector Amirul Hussain and tried to escape when the police had to use minimum force to stop him and fired one round on his leg. The incident took place near Balajan Tinali - Karigaon road in Kokrajhar.

The accused was later admitted to RNB Hospital in Kokrajhar and is undergoing treatment.

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar
6 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT
6 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: A robber who was arrested by the police at Kokrajhar in connection with a robbery...

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months
2022-07-05T15:48:05+05:30
2022-07-05T15:48:05+05:30

Guwahati, July 5: Assam reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly five months, the...

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend
5 July 2022 5:21 AM GMT
5 July 2022 5:21 AM GMT

Silchar, July 5: The Barak river, which crossed the danger level of 19.83m on Sunday at 9pm for the...

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler
4 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT
4 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 4: Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have designed an affordable and efficient 'passive'...

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was
3 July 2022 2:43 PM GMT
3 July 2022 2:43 PM GMT

Guwahati, July 3: This week a massive landslide struck Manipur which claimed more than 30 lives,...

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes
3 July 2022 11:29 AM GMT
3 July 2022 11:29 AM GMT

SILCHAR, JULY 3: On the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day 2022, Barak Upotyokya Krira...

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody
3 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT
3 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Silchar, July 3: Two dreaded criminals including one wanted in several cases were killed while...

Three drug peddlers held in Assam
3 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 3: At least three drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested from different...

7 people from Assam killed in Manipur landslide
2 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Guwahati/Morigaon, Jul 2: Seven people from Assam including two security personnel were killed in a...

Betukandi breached dyke: CID asked to register case, says CM
2 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT
2 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Silchar, July 2: In a major development on the issue of alleged incident of breached dyke at...

Man held in Assam under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur tailor's killing
2 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT
2 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Hailakandi (Assam), Jul 2: A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly...

Bangladesh Premier's gift of mangoes for Assam CM
2 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT
2 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 2: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted her country's famed 'Amrapali'...

Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar
30 Jun 2022 8:38 AM GMT
30 Jun 2022 8:38 AM GMT

Silchar, June 30: Access to potable drinking water has been perhaps the biggest predicaments that...

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar
6 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT
6 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: A robber who was arrested by the police at Kokrajhar in connection with a robbery...

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months
2022-07-05T15:48:05+05:30
2022-07-05T15:48:05+05:30

Guwahati, July 5: Assam reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly five months, the...

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend
5 July 2022 5:21 AM GMT
5 July 2022 5:21 AM GMT

Silchar, July 5: The Barak river, which crossed the danger level of 19.83m on Sunday at 9pm for the...

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler
4 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT
4 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 4: Researchers at IIT-Guwahati have designed an affordable and efficient 'passive'...

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was
3 July 2022 2:43 PM GMT
3 July 2022 2:43 PM GMT

Guwahati, July 3: This week a massive landslide struck Manipur which claimed more than 30 lives,...

World Sports Journalists Day: BUKSS extends relief to flood-hit sports scribes
3 July 2022 11:29 AM GMT
3 July 2022 11:29 AM GMT

SILCHAR, JULY 3: On the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day 2022, Barak Upotyokya Krira...

Cachar: Two criminals died while escaping police custody
3 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT
3 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Silchar, July 3: Two dreaded criminals including one wanted in several cases were killed while...

Three drug peddlers held in Assam
3 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 3: At least three drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested from different...

7 people from Assam killed in Manipur landslide
2 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Guwahati/Morigaon, Jul 2: Seven people from Assam including two security personnel were killed in a...

Betukandi breached dyke: CID asked to register case, says CM
2 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT
2 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Silchar, July 2: In a major development on the issue of alleged incident of breached dyke at...

Man held in Assam under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur tailor's killing
2 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT
2 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Hailakandi (Assam), Jul 2: A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly...

Bangladesh Premier's gift of mangoes for Assam CM
2 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT
2 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 2: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted her country's famed 'Amrapali'...

Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar
30 Jun 2022 8:38 AM GMT
30 Jun 2022 8:38 AM GMT

Silchar, June 30: Access to potable drinking water has been perhaps the biggest predicaments that...

