Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, July 6: A robber who was arrested by the police at Kokrajhar in connection with a robbery case, sustained bullet injuries in police firing while allegedly trying to flee from custody.

The accused has been identified as Vinay Das. He hails from Gedabari village under Kanda police station in Katihar, Bihar.

The accused robbed Rs 6 lakh in cash from a contractor in front of Axis Bank in Kokrajhar on June 22. The police were on the lookout for the accused as he also looted money from Guwahati and Byrnihat.

The accused was also chased by general public in Byrnihat and was later arrested. He was first brought from Meghalaya police by the Panbazar police to Guwahati and was later brought by Kokrajhar police from Panbazar police station.

The police informed that while bringing back to Kokrajhar, the accused snatched the pistol of police inspector Amirul Hussain and tried to escape when the police had to use minimum force to stop him and fired one round on his leg. The incident took place near Balajan Tinali - Karigaon road in Kokrajhar.

The accused was later admitted to RNB Hospital in Kokrajhar and is undergoing treatment.