Roads, banks & welfare: Sonowal makes poll pitch to tea garden workers in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, April 29: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, during an election campaign at Manohari Tea Garden in Dibrugarh, credited the BJP government for transforming the lives of Assam's tea garden workers through targeted welfare initiatives and inclusive development policies.

“For nearly 60 years, Congress government was in power in Assam but they failed to uplift the tea community. Their lives remained untouched by development. But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, a comprehensive roadmap was drawn for the welfare of every marginalized group, especially our tea workers,” said Sonowal.

He outlined how the BJP government had delivered on basic necessities that were long denied to these communities. “Today, we’ve constructed over 800 pucca roads in tea gardens. More than 8.5 lakh tea workers now have bank accounts, with an initial deposit of Rs 6,000. That’s not just financial inclusion, that’s empowerment,” he stated.

Sonowal also mentioned other initiatives - scholarships for tea tribe students, improved mid-day meal facilities, and mobile medical vans in remote tea estates. “Hospitals serving tea workers now have essential medicines that were once unavailable. High schools have been set up. LPG connections, electricity, and housing are reaching every tea worker family,” he added.

He specifically pointed to the Orunodoi scheme, introduced by the state government in 2020, as a major game changer for women. “Through Orunodoi, we are making women financially self-reliant. Recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 under this scheme to further strengthen household income.”

Sonowal also campaigned in Inthem Nagapathar Rangamancha under Margherita assembly constituency, where he addressed a public meeting ahead of the Panchayat polls. He was accompanied by Bhaskar Sharma, the sitting MLA of Margherita.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal praised the development momentum in Assam under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and urged voters to support BJP candidates at the panchayat level to ensure the continuity of grassroots development.

“Strong panchayats mean strong villages and strong villages mean a strong Assam. Your vote will decide the future of your own community,” Sonowal said, seeking public support for BJP-backed candidates.

He contrasted the BJP’s development-oriented approach with the alleged stagnation during Congress rule. “During Congress rule, farmers were paid only Rs 800 per quintal of rice grain. Today, under BJP, it’s Rs 2,300. That’s the scale of change we’ve brought,” he noted.

The Union Minister also emphasised that over 80 crore people across the country are receiving free rice, along with pulses, sugar, and salt, as part of the BJP’s nationwide welfare outreach.

“Today, Assam is no longer just a part of India’s map—it’s a symbol of aspiration, growth, and governance. Let us take this progress deeper into our panchayats,” he concluded.