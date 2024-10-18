Road mishap kills two cops in Karimganj

Karimganj, Oct 18: A road accident in Karimganj claimed the lives of two Assam Police battalion personnel on Thursday. The mishap occurred at Assam-Tripura National Highway near the Patherkandi locality.

Reportedly, the accident unfolded when the motorcycle belonging to the police personnel collided with a sand-laden truck, which was parked without any rear lights lit.

The victims have been identified as Rahul Dev Burman, hailing from the Khilairabond area of Patharkandi, and Budhan Barman, a resident of Dhamchera in Dullavcherra locality.

Both were en route to Karimganj when the motorcycle crashed into the truck, which was parked in the dark along the roadside, resulting in the deaths on the spot.

Locals of the area immediately rushed the duo to the Patherkandi Hospital, but they were pronounced dead.

The incident has reignited concerns among local residents, who claim that trucks parked unsafely at night are frequent occurrences on the bypass.

Several similar accidents have been reported in the past, attributed to poorly lit and improperly parked vehicles.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, on October 11, a road mishap killed four children on National Highway 17 in Sonakhali village, under the jurisdiction of Agamoni Police Station in Dhubri.

The victims, identified as Mariam Khatun, Zubair Rahman, Mehdi Hussain, and 40-day-old Abu Raihan, were standing near the highway when a speeding car bearing registration number AS17L-6331 lost control and struck them. Three of the children died instantly, while one of them, identified as Abu Raihan, a 40-day-old infant, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.