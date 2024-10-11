Road mishap kills 4 children in Dhubri

Dhubri, Oct 11: A road mishap killed four children on National Highway 17 in Sonakhali village, under the jurisdiction of Agamoni Police Station, on Friday morning.

The victims, identified as Mariam Khatun, Zubair Rahman, Mehdi Hussain, and 40-day-old Abu Raihan, were standing near the highway when a speeding car bearing registration number AS17L-6331 lost control and struck them. Three of the children died instantly, while one of them, identified as Abu Raihan, a 40-day-old infant, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The incident has left the community in deep grief and has sparked an outpouring of sorrow and anger over the senseless loss of young lives.

“The children were standing near the road, with one of the older children holding Abu Raihan in their arms, when the out-of-control vehicle mowed them down. The brutality of the impact was such that three of the children had no chance of survival, while the infant’s brief fight for life ended en route to the nearest medical care,” stated a local resident.

The driver of the vehicle, reportedly a woman, fled the scene after the accident, adding further anguish over the incident. While the owner of the vehicle has been apprehended by the police, the absence of the driver has raised questions about accountability and justice for the families. Locals are now calling for swift and firm action to ensure that such negligence is met with the full force of the law.