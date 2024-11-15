Road mishap kills 3 people on National Highway 17 in Goalpara

Goalpara, Nov 15: Three people died in a major road accident, including a mother and a son duo in Goalpara district, on Friday. The incident unfolded on the national highway 17 of Rangjuli locality.

As per sources, the three victims were on a four-wheeler when they collided with a bus head, leaving three dead on the spot.

The three victims have been identified as Mina Rabha Roy (45), Manju Roy (55), and Kritto Roy (14).

Locals of the area immediately gathered at the scene and informed the police.

“The car was on the way to Goalpara from Guwahati, and the bus was en route to Guwahati when the incident took place. The passengers of the bus also sustained some injuries, and they were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” stated a local resident.

A pall of gloom spread across the area following the mishap.

Earlier on November 11, five people died on the spot in Assam Cachar district in a head-on collision between a SUV and an autorickshaw.

The incident took place in the Ranighat area, and four of the five deceased were from the same family.

Reportedly, the victims were travelling from Kalain ara of Cachar to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

The victims were identified as Zakir Uddin (50), his wife Rezia Begum (46) son Dilowar Hussain (28) and daughter Rehana Begum (23), and Tahir Uddin from the same neighbourhood.