Road mishap kills 1, several injured in Barpeta

Barpeta, Dec 26: A tragic road accident took place in Kalgachia's Chariatpur area of Barpeta district on Tuesday when a school excursion bus collided with a four-wheeler.

The collision resulted in the death of the four-wheeler driver, identified as Noor Mohammed, a resident of Satrakonra village.



Following the mishap, four people sustained grievous injuries, while 15 school children received minor injuries.



As per sources, the excursion bus was travelling from Pathshala Dhumapathar Navodaya Jatiya Vidyalaya to Kayakujia in Bongaigaon district when it collided with the four-wheeler, which was coming from the opposite direction.



According to the school principal, there were a total of 70 people, including the children, their parents and school teachers.



Meanwhile, the locals took immediate action and shifted the injured to Barpeta Civil Hospital for treatment, and later they were referred to Barpeta Civil Hospital for further treatment.

