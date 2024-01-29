Road mishap claims 2 lives in Assam’s Jorhat

Jorhat, Jan 29: In a tragic incident, two youths were killed on the spot and one sustained injuries after they met with an accident in Assam’s Jorhat district in the early hours of Monday.

According to sources, the trio was returning home on a motorcycle after enjoying Bhaona, however, fate had other plans for them. The motorcycle they were riding lost control and hit a barn house, killing two of them on the spot, while the third youth sustained critical injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Biswajit Baniya and Siddhartha Hazarika, while the injured have been identified as Pinku Baniya.

Following the accident, Pinku was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where he is currently undergoing treatment.

