Road accidents dampen Durga Puja spirit in Assam: 5 dead in past 24 hrs

Guwahati, Oct 12: In a series of road accidents in Assam over the past 24 hours, five individuals have lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries across three districts—Barpeta, Golaghat, Bongaigaon and Guwahati.



In Barpeta, two individuals were reported death after the motorcycle they were on hit a railing. The deceased have been identified as Nishant Pathak and Kishan Sharma. Reportedly, the duo was returning home after celebrating Durga Puja when the accident occurred.

In a separate mishap in Jogighopa, Bongaigaon, a wedding party vehicle lost control during a U-turn, leading to the death of a passenger, Ziarul Haque. Witnesses reported that multiple individuals were injured in the crash and were admitted at medical centres for treatment.

Another accident in Jogighopa claimed the life of a cyclist, Gautam Rabha, who succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a medical facility after a collision with a motorcycle.

In Golaghat, a high-speed motorcycle crash on late Friday night resulted in the death of one, Biren Thakur. He was crossing the road to visit a Durga Puja pandal when the incident occurred.

The motorcyclist involved, Lohit Pradhan, also suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, a young woman was critically injured when a four-wheeler collided with the scooty she was riding.

Local residents quickly rushed her to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical care. Following the accident, tensions escalated in the area, prompting police to intervene and restore order.

The series of accidents highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in the state, especially during festive celebrations.