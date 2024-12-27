Road accident: Two dead in separate incidents in Assam

Hailakandi & Mangaldoi, Dec. 27: One person died and another three persons were injured grievously in a road accident in Hailakandi on Friday.

The deceased in Hailakandi has been identified as Rupam Roy (27), who works as a delivery boy in an online company.

While the injured have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital after preliminary treatment at Sarojini Hospital at Kalinagar.

Reportedly, the driver of the car, who has been detained for an interrogation, has sustained minor injury and is undergoing treatment in Sarojini Hospital. However, the identities of three injured persons are yet to be verified.

The Assistant Sub Inspector Badrul Haque Laskar of the Katakhal police Outpost informed that the incident occurred at NH 37 near the Salchapra flyover in the early morning on Friday.

After receiving information, the police team immediately rushed to the spot, recovered the damaged car, and took it to the police station for investigation. The body of the deceased has been sent to SK Roy Civil Hospital for post mortem. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a young medical practitioner lost his life in a road mishap near Baihata Chariali on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mirzabul Huda, and he was killed in a road mishap on NH-15 at Polah near Baihata Chariali.

According to sources close to the deceased, Huda, a resident of Kharupetia, Darrang, after the end of his daily medical duty, had returned home and was en route to a Guwahati-based private hospital where he was to perform his night duties.

On the way to Guwahati, his motorcycle bearing registration AS01FT 9551 collided with a commercial truck with registration AS25DC 0295 that led to him sustaining critical injuries. He was rushed to the AIIMS, Changsari, where he was reportedly declared dead.

The two incidents took place days after the Chief Minister said Assam had registered a 15 per cent decrease in overall accidents and fatalities.

The state government recently announced a road safety drive and monitoring that will be carried out till Magh Bihu in January.