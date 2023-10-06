85 years of service to the nation
Assam

RMC-Guwahati issues orange alert for six districts in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
RMC-Guwahati issues orange alert for six districts in Assam
Representational Image 
Guwahati, Oct 6: As Assam continues to witness continuous downpour, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati issued an orange alert for at least six districts in lower Assam on Thursday.

According to RMC, Guwahati, heavy rain is likely to occur in the lower Assam districts of Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Dhubri from October 6 to October 7, 2023.

It may be mentioned that the India Meteorological Department also issued heavy rain alerts for other Northeastern states as well.



The Assam Tribune


