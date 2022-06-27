Rittik and Debashish bring laurels to Raha securing 4th and 9th ranks in Science stream

Raha, June 27: Two students from Raha bagged the 4th and 9th position in the Higher Secondary examination result declared today.

Rittik Sut and Debashish Sharma , students of Concept Junior college , Nagaon , the two were studying in science stream of the college.

Rittik , the second child of Deepak Kumar Sut, a subject teacher of Assamese language of Garhajan Higher Secondary School, Rupohi, Nagaon and Dr Rinu Borah, professor, Hindi dept. Raha college of Garmari New colony, Raha with 96.4 % earned the 4th rank. He secured 97 in English 97 in Alternative English, 98 in Physics, 92 in Chemistry, 98 in Biology, and 70 in Mathematics.

Similarly, Debasish Sharma, son of Arup Kumar Sharma, a shopkeeper and Bobita Medhi Sharma, housewife secured 95 % achieving 9th position. He got 98 in English, 96 in Alternative English, 96 in Physics, 93 in Chemistry, 92 in Biology and 50 in Mathematics. He is a resident of Phulaguri near Raha.

Talking to the Assam Tribune, both the students gave credit to the hard work, support from their parents, teachers and above all God for their performance. The two students have now decided to go for a career in medical sciences.