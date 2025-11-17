Risk-takers rising: Assam’s start-up engine roars as youth swap jobs for big ideas

Assam’s start-up landscape is undergoing a quiet yet powerful transformation. The change is not through loud announcements or dramatic disruptions, but through steady determination and a shift in how the youth imagine their future.

What began as scattered individual efforts a decade ago has slowly evolved into a vibrant ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship and grassroots problem-solving.

From small towns to emerging urban hubs, more and more entrepreneurs in Assam are venturing into sectors such as bamboo products, food processing, eco-tourism, fintech and local crafts.

This rise is not merely economic; it marks a cultural shift. Risk-taking, creativity and self-reliance are gradually entering the mainstream vocabulary of Assam’s youth.

So, what’s driving this change? For many, the answer lies in the expanding support network. Improved access to mentorship, incubation programmes and market linkages has helped early-stage founders navigate hurdles that once felt insurmountable.

Dhrubajyoti Deka, founder of Brahmaputra Fables, witnessed this shift firsthand. Deka says that when he first started his entrepreneurial journey, there was no incubation centre.

“That was back in 2018. But now, the scenario has completely changed. There are funds available for start-ups, and the government has recently introduced a new policy with an allocation of Rs 397 crore. Assam Startup-The Nest is supporting upcoming youth in every possible way,” he said.

The momentum received a major push with the announcement of the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025–30, which aims to position the state among India’s leading entrepreneurial hubs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed the support structure under the new policy.

Sarma had recently said that under the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025–30, startups will receive robust support from ideation to funding. “We will offer an ideation grant of up to Rs 10 lakh, prototype development grants of up to Rs 25 lakh, grants of up to Rs 40 lakh for technological startups, seed funding of up to Rs 50 lakh, and a venture capital fund of up to Rs 10 crore.”

With a Rs 397-crore financial outlay, the policy seeks to build a long-term foundation for innovation and entrepreneurship.













A file image of an Entrepreneurship Awareness program organised by ASSAM STARTUP-The NEST





Heritage push & R&D hurdle

The story of Assam’s start-up movement is not just about policy or capital; it is deeply rooted in community.

Many entrepreneurs are working closely with rural artisans, farmers, and women’s collectives, turning traditional skills into sustainable livelihoods.

This grassroots collaboration is breathing new life into age-old art forms while creating new income channels.

Drawing strength from Assam’s cultural heritage and natural resources, today’s start-ups are creating products with regional authenticity and global appeal.

“We have provided incubation support to over 700 start-ups, and close to Rs 8 crore have been disbursed. Around 80% of these start-ups are sustaining after receiving the necessary assistance,” said an official from Assam Startup-The Nest, requesting anonymity.

However, the journey is far from smooth. The most persistent challenge lies in research and development (R&D), an area where start-ups must navigate multiple technical and financial hurdles.

The main challenge lies in establishing R&D connections, as entrepreneurs must navigate various phases during the product-development period. We are trying to mitigate these challenges as much as possible,” the official added.

He also clarified that the support continues even after start-ups complete their incubation period. “Yes, we do follow up with the start-ups even after they move on. And whenever they seek assistance, we make sure to provide the support they need,” the official stressed.

Job vs. entrepreneurship

This shift toward entrepreneurship has sparked an interesting debate among Assam’s youth - one that pits the security of traditional jobs against the thrill and uncertainty of building something from scratch.

“If I speak about the youth, they are now more inclined towards starting something of their own. Of course, some still prefer jobs, but while the government is currently providing employment opportunities and helping generate jobs, how long will that remain feasible? That is why both the state and central governments are increasingly pushing for the entrepreneurial sector,” official from Assam Startup-The Nest.

He further added that start-ups, are also emerging as employment generators.

“Employment generation is getting a boost through these start-ups. The salaries may not be very high, but within the mid-range segment, the opportunities are quite substantial. Several families are now engaged in this sector,” he said.

But not everyone is convinced that entrepreneurship has surpassed traditional job aspirations.

“I don’t think young people are more interested in start-ups than government jobs yet, but it will happen with time. One thing is certain - more and more youth are now attempting to become entrepreneurs compared to previous years,” Deka said.

He further pointed out that although the start-up ecosystem still has relatively few registered entrepreneurs, the progress is undeniable.

“We have come a long way, and I believe this will grow more in the coming future in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials at Assam Startup – The Nest remain optimistic.

“We are supporting them in every possible way - from funding to product development. At present, more than 100 start-ups have crossed Rs 1 crore in revenue, and two or three are likely to reach a valuation of Rs 100 crore very soon,” the official said.

Assam’s growing start-up story is still being written, but the outlines are clear. A state once known primarily for its tea gardens and handloom heritage is now nurturing a new generation of thinkers, builders, and risk-takers.

With stronger institutional backing, rising youth participation, and expanding market opportunities, entrepreneurship is no longer an alternative path; it is becoming a mainstream aspiration.