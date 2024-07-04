Rising water levels of Brahmaputra pose threat to villages, ancient temple in Barpeta

Barpeta, July 4: The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries have swollen to dangerous levels in Barpeta district, putting numerous villages at risk and threatening a historic temple.

As of Wednesday, the Brahmaputra is flowing 1.27 metres above the danger mark, while its tributaries have also surpassed critical levels.

The Nakhanda River is 77 cm above the danger level, the Mora Chaulkhowa is 66 cm, and the Velengi is 48 cm.

Approximately fifteen villages, including Dokreshwar, Suha, Baradi, and Omura, face severe threats from the rising waters. Of particular concern is the Dokreshwar temple, established by Ahom king Shiv Singha, where the Brahmaputra's waters are now flowing through the embankment.

Residents have reported water leaking through the embankment since Tuesday afternoon. The Water Resources Department has begun repair work on the affected areas. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, neither district administration officials nor the executive engineer from the Water Resources Department had visited the site, drawing ire from local residents.

The situation is critical, as a breach in the Bahari-Baghbar embankment near the Dokreshwar temple could potentially submerge more than 50 villages in Barpeta.

As the region braces for potential widespread flooding, authorities face mounting pressure to take swift action to protect both the cultural heritage and the livelihoods of thousands of residents in the affected areas.