Rising water levels force wild elephants towards human habitat in Jorhat

Jorhat, Jun 21: A herd of wild elephants has been witnessed crossing Nimatighat in the Jorhat district of Assam. They were taking shelter in Kohua Chapori, near the Brahmaputra River.

According to information received, with the continuous downpour, the water level in the Brahmaputra River is rising, following which the herd of wild jumbos is moving towards the residential area, creating panic among the people of Jorhat.

Locals are of the view that the wild elephants are currently facing an adequate food crisis due to the rising water, so they are navigating through the river towards the human habitat.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have reached the spot where the wild animals entered.