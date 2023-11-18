Rising Sun Water Fest aims to explore sports tourism in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 18: The Rising Sun Water Fest—Revisiting Saraighat, 2023—hosted by the Indian Army and Eastern Command in collaboration with the Assam Government got underway at Deepor Beel in Guwahati on November 17. It is a coveted water sports event in the North East region, comprising events like rowing, sailing, motor boating, etc.

The Rising Sun Water Fest, as envisioned by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeks to harness the untapped opportunities within sports tourism in the region.

This edition of the festival pays tribute to the heroism and patriotism of the great Ahom General Lachit Barphukan and pays tribute to the heroic battle of Saraighat.

The festival was inaugurated by State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora and Lt Gen Manish Eri, General Officer Commanding of the Army's 4 Corps.

Taking to X, CM Sarma said that the festival will be a fitting tribute to the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, his unwavering valour and heroism in the battle of Saraighat. He further added that the festival stands as another testament to the collaborative spirit of the Indian Army which aims to tap into the potential of sports tourism in the state.

"I trust the event will be a resounding success and go a long way in showcasing the synergy that Assam Tourism shares with mother nature", Sarma added.

The water sports festival will showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Assam through traditional music, dance and art over the course of three days.

