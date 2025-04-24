Rising Brahmaputra floods Dakshinpat Ghat, Jorhat-Majuli ferry services disrupted

Majuli, April 24: The first wave of floods this year has caused major disruption in ferry transport services in Assam, particularly affecting the vital connection between Majuli and Jorhat, on Thursday. Following continuous heavy rainfall in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Brahmaputra River has risen significantly, submerging the ramp of the crucial Dakshinpat Ghat and forcing the indefinite suspension of all ferry services from the location.

Dakshinpat Ghat, a key inland water transport hub connecting Buril Majuli with Jorhat, has gone underwater, disrupting daily commutes and transportation of goods. The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department swiftly moved government ferries and cargo from the submerged areas to safer locations early in the morning.

As many as 12 ferry services operating through the ghat have been suspended, bringing operations to a halt. The ramp submergence has also affected nearby shops, many of which are now inundated, amplifying the crisis for local vendors and residents.

An IWT staff member recounted the rapid escalation of the situation. "Until yesterday, we were continuing ferry services in Dakhinpat Ghat even though there was a rise in water. The water levels suddenly rose during the night and today early morning at 5 am, we had to take our belongings and come to the banks."

Another official added, "Due to heavy rains, the water level of the Brahmaputra rose drastically. We also heard that the water levels in Dhola Sadiya rose and our ghat has almost submerged under the increasing water level."

In response to the sudden closure, the Department has arranged alternate transportation through Afolamukh Ghat to assist stranded passengers. However, the indefinite closure of Dakhinpat Ghat is expected to cause severe travel difficulties for daily commuters between Jorhat and Majuli.