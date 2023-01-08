Rise of extortion attempts on social media worries business establishments in Bajali

Bajali, Jan 8: With the increasing number of news portals in Assam, accusations have been made that some of these are involved in extorting money from business owners and establishments using different tactics.

As per sources, some reporters of the local web portal which is not registered with Google allegedly demanded money from various business establishments in Bajali which is become very dangerous trend.

A businessman said, "Nowadays some people create a Facebook page or YouTube channel without any proper knowledge of reporting. They even engraved a logo on their boom for their Facebook channel and edit videos like a news channel does to publish videos on social media sites."

"Earlier, to be a reporter, a person has to work hard to learn on reporting. Nowadays, without any experience in news reporting, how can a person become an editor and founder of a news portal? Govt should look into the matter. Although there are some good news portals, YouTuber’s who are doing a good job in their respective fields, however, some are taking undue advantage. This trend needs to be checked,” the businessman added.







