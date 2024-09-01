Ripun Bora quits Trinamool; cites party’s ineffective response to Assam’s concerns

Guwahati, Sept 01: Former Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Ripun Bora, resigned from his position as Assam All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) president on Sunday, attributing his decision to the party’s perception as a West Bengal-centric organisation.

In his resignation letter to AITC General Secretary Abhisekh Banerjee, Bora expressed frustration over the party’s failure to address his efforts to broaden its appeal in Assam.

He highlighted that despite multiple suggestions to enhance the party's presence in Assam, including promoting Assamese leaders and recognising Assam's cultural heritage, his proposals were ignored by AITC’s high-command.

Bora’s letter also highlighted the disconnect between AITC's national ambitions and its regional image.

“Despite numerous suggestions and repeated attempts to secure an appointment with you and Chief Mamata Didi, my concerns remained unaddressed. This has led to the perception that TMC is merely a regional party of West Bengal,” Bora stated.

He specifically mentioned proposals such as designating the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Tollygunge as a heritage site and transforming the Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar into a cultural hub. These suggestions, he noted, were aimed at integrating Assam’s rich cultural heritage into the party’s national framework.

“Despite my repeated attempts over the past year and a half to secure an appointment with you and our Chief Mamata Didi to address these concerns, I have been unsuccessful,” he wrote in the letter.

Bora, who joined TMC in April 2022, had previously served as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and as Education Minister under the late Tarun Gogoi’s Congress government.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2016 but was suspended in September 2020 following accusations of “unruly behaviour.”

At the time of writing this report, Bora has not disclosed whether he plans to join another political party.

His resignation underscores ongoing challenges within TMC regarding its national strategy and regional integration.