Rima Das’s 'Not a Hero' explores boyhood & belonging at Berlin premiere

New Delhi, Feb 15: Rima Das’ latest feature Not a Hero celebrated its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival 2026, drawing a warm and enthusiastic response from a packed auditorium.

The team marked the occasion with a red carpet appearance, celebrating the film’s journey together.

Reflecting on the premiere, Rima Das said the film places trust in young audiences.

“Not a Hero trusts young audiences to sit with ambiguity and emotional complexity. It doesn’t simplify experience or resolve conflicts neatly. I’m grateful it premiered in Generation; a space where children are not symbols or lessons, but fully formed individuals. That openness feels essential to how the film breathes,” she said.

Das added that walking the red carpet with the team made the moment “deeply meaningful”.





Das (centre) with the cast; Sukanya Boruah (left) and Bhuman Bhargav Das (right). (AT Photo)

In Not a Hero, exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters a distant aunt, befriends a horse and joins local children on adventures, discovering the beauty of life offline and a courage he never knew he possessed.

This marks Das’ third feature at the festival. Bulbul Can Sing received a Special Mention in 2019, and she later served as a jury member in the same section in 2020. Her earlier film Village Rockstars is set to release in cinemas on March 6, 2026.

Members of the creative team also shared their experiences. Aditya Varma, director of photography and executive producer, described the journey as transformative.

“Being part of the Generation section has been deeply special. Working under Rima’s sensitive and intuitive vision reminded me why cinema can feel so pure. Watching the film with an audience has renewed my love for storytelling,” he said.

Actor Sukanya Boruah said working with Das offered a rare space for performers. “She creates a safe, organic space for actors and trusts silence and stillness. Being at Berlinale, with the team after our premiere, feels incredibly special. I’m proud and deeply grateful,” she said.

Music director Pallab Talukdar said music became a character in the film. “The process demanded restraint and emotional honesty. This collaboration will always remain close to my heart,” he said.

The film is produced by Flying River Films in association with Akanga Film Asia and TrainTripper Films. Ahead of its premiere, Paris-based sales company MMM Sales acquired the film’s world sales rights.

Das is a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker known for her indigenous storytelling that explores coming of age, identity and life amid nature.

In 2024, she became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She also serves as a brand ambassador for the Toronto International Film Festival’s Share Her Journey initiative supporting gender equity in cinema.

Her films, namely Village Rockstars 2017, Bulbul Can Sing 2018, Tora’s Husband 2022 and Village Rockstars 2 2024, have screened at more than 150 festivals including Toronto, Berlinale and Busan, earning over 75 awards worldwide.