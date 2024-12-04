Rifts surface in AIUDF as Panchayat, Autonomous Council polls loom

Guwahati, Dec. 4: As Assam’s political climate heats up yet again with the upcoming Panchayat and Autonomous Council polls, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) finds itself grappling with internal strife.

The discord began with the suspension of two AIUDF MLAs, Zakir Hussain Laskar and Nizamuddin Choudhury, who were accused of anti-party activities.

The internal discord deepened further on Wednesday, when rumours began circulating about the AIUDF issuing a show-cause notice to party MLA Sujamuddin Laskar for allegedly meeting Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah.

The claims gained traction after a picture of Laskar with Borah went viral on social media. However, Laskar vehemently denied receiving any such notice and reaffirmed his loyalty to the party.

“I am in the AIUDF and will stay here. I have no plans of leaving the party. You all know who made this picture go viral,” Laskar clarified.

The controversy surrounding Laskar’s alleged meeting with the APCC chief deepened as suspended MLA Zakir Hussain questioned his colleague’s actions. “We were loyal to the AIUDF, yet we were suspended. Sujamuddin Laskar has acted against the party,” Hussain stated, implying that Laskar had aligned with the Congress.

Hussain, who has expressed his intention to contest the 2026 elections, praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its efforts in minority constituencies.

“The BJP has done a lot for the minorities. I will engage with the public and contest the elections,” said the Hailakandi legislator.

Further controversy surfaced with the suspension of MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury on December 2. The suspension followed the news that Choudhury’s son, Sadiq Ahmed Choudhury, had joined the Raijor Dal on November 25.

In response to the suspension, Sujamuddin Laskar seized the opportunity to criticise Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi. “Akhil Gogoi should focus on Sivasagar and not dream of AIUDF legislators joining his party,” he asserted, dismissing Gogoi’s attempts to lure AIUDF members as unrealistic.

The internal strife within AIUDF comes at a crucial time as political parties across Assam gear up for the forthcoming elections.