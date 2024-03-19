Rift in oppn unity as Cong and CPI(M) field candidates for Barpeta LS constituency

Barpeta, Mar 19: In the lead-up to the elections, the Barpeta constituency has become a focal point of contention within the opposition camp, with both the Congress and CPI (M) announcing their respective candidates. The decision has sparked a rift in opposition unity, exacerbated by calls from prominent people urging the Congress to reconsider its candidature.

Recently, 77 eminent people, including Dr. Hiren Gohain and Udayaditya Bharali, penned a letter to the Congress, appealing for a reconsideration of its decision to field Deep Bayan in Barpeta. The letter underscores the significance of grassroots consultations and party loyalty in candidate selection.

Responding to these calls, State Congress working president Zakir Hussain Sikdar emphasised that Deep Bayan's candidature was the result of extensive deliberations with party leaders and workers. Sikdar reiterated the importance of organisational strength and alliance dynamics in candidate selection, indicating the high command would deliberate on the matter.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has nominated Manoranjan Talukdar as its candidate, further complicating the opposition landscape in Barpeta. Despite the disagreement, Deep Bayan continues his campaign in the constituency, reflecting the party's commitment to electoral engagement.

Addressing Abdul Khaleque's departure from Congress, Sikdar highlighted Khaleque's significant contributions to the party and cautioned against undermining the decisions made by the high command. He emphasised the importance of prioritising the party's interests over individual ambitions, underscoring the unity of those aligned with the party's vision.

As the electoral battle intensifies, the rift in the opposition camp underscores the complexities of coalition politics and the imperative of strategic decision-making in navigating electoral challenges. The coming days will reveal the extent to which these developments shape the political landscape in Barpeta and beyond.