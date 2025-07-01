Rift in Dima Hasao BJP: Workers protest, seek CEM Gorlosa’s ouster by July 15

Haflong, July 1: Cracks within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam’s Dima Hasao district have surfaced as a group of party workers staged a protest, demanding the resignation of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa.

The protestors — primarily BJP workers, on Monday - gathered outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Haflong, holding placards and symbolic begging plates to highlight the non-payment of work-related dues.

They accused the CEM of deliberately withholding payments due to internal political disputes within the council.

The protestors have set a deadline of July 15, demanding that Gorlosa step down if their outstanding bills are not cleared by then.

“We’ve waited for months. Our families are suffering. This is no longer about politics — it’s about survival,” said one protestor, Anup Langthasa, adding that they were forced to take to the streets after repeated promises went unfulfilled.

Another demonstrator alleged that the CEM’s “dictatorial functioning” is choking grassroots development and warned that if the issue remained unresolved, many workers would resign en masse from their posts in protest.

The group claimed that ongoing disputes between Gorlosa and another council member have brought payments and projects to a halt, jeopardising livelihoods and disrupting developmental work in the hill district.

While the protestors insisted they were acting out of frustration and not political opportunism, the demonstration has exposed rising discontent within the ruling party’s ranks in the district.

Meanwhile, BJP Dima Hasao District President Dhriti Thaosen has distanced the party from the protest.

“The demonstration was not officially endorsed by the BJP,” he said in a statement, urging restraint and unity.

“Dima Hasao is in a phase of administrative recovery, and under the leadership of CEM Gorlosa, efforts are being made to streamline governance. I urge all party workers not to be misled by disruptive elements,” Thaosen added.

Despite the call for calm, the protest reflects simmering tensions within the district unit of the BJP and raises questions about internal cohesion in the run-up to key council decisions.