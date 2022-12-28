Rifle used in rhino poaching recovered by Biswanath Police

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 28: Following a raid conducted by the Biswanath Police, a 303 rifle was recovered from Adabheti in the district.

In an operation led by Biswanath District Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendra Nath Deka, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayanta Baruah and Biswanath River Police the arm was recovered today.

It may be recalled that on December 16, the Biswanath Police, in collaboration with Bongaigaon Police, had arrested the notorious rhino poacher and Assam Police's most wanted criminal Ataur Rahman alias Basak from Bongaigaon.

As per sources, based on Rahman's confession, a raid was conducted following which the rifle was found buried in No 1 Adabheti in Biswanath.