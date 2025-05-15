Riding poll wave, Jorhat BJP seeks CM’s candidature from local seat in 2026

Jorhat, May 15: Following a resounding victory in the panchayat polls in Jorhat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest the 2026 Assembly election from Jorhat LAC.

Addressing newspersons at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s district office on Tuesday, the Jorhat district BJP president Santanu Puzari said that the panchayat results are a big step forward in the party in the district as it was not only unprecedented, but comes within a year of BJP losing the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat to Gaurav Gogoi of Congress. BJP workers called it a significant gain for the party.

Puzari said that the BJP Jorhat district in the light of the massive triumph in the panchayat elections, would like to urge Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest the 2026 Assembly polls from Jorhat LAC.

Stating that the Chief Minister on the eve of 2024 Lok Sabha elections had expressed his desire to stand from the Jorhat Assembly seat, but after the results came out, he was not keen, Puzari said that the resounding victory now has sent a clear signal of endorsement of the policies initiated by the Sarma-led government that has brought in a transformation in the lives of the people.

Puzari said that after last year’s setback, the party analysed the causes for it and accordingly made efforts to reach out to the voters. He also said that backed by the able governance of the State government, the panchayat poll outcome was positive. “If the Chief Minister contests from Jorhat, then the journey of development and progress which was happening in a fast paced manner is expected to get a further boost,” Puzari observed.

The Jorhat district BJP president thanked the party workers for the hard work they had put in the campaign, that paid off with people resting their trust on the party. Puzari said that it is due to the process of development happening across the district in an uninterrupted and a transparent manner under the leadership of Dr Sarma in the State, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, the people have felt the difference in governance.

The BJP and its alliance partner AGP won all the 16 Zila Parishad Constituencies, with BJP clinching 15 and AGP, one. Out of the 86 Anchalik Panchayats (AP) seats, the BJP secured 72, while its ally AGP got ten. On the other hand, the Indian National Congress won only three seats and an independent candidate claimed one seat.

The highlight of the victory was the ruling party gaining ground in Titabar Assembly seat which was a Congress stronghold, with the former Chief Minister, the late Tarun Gogoi being elected four times consecutively and is currently represented by Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah of the Congress.





By

Staff Correspondent