Rich tributes paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on death anniversary

Silchar, Dec 6: Along with the rest of the country, people in Silchar also paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary on Wednesday. The day also marks the Mahaparinirvan Divas of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

At the ceremony organised by the Assam Anusuchit Jaati Parishad, Silchar branch in the office enclave here, Minister of Transport, Excise and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya also joined and offered floral tributes at the altar of Dr Ambedkar. Prof KL Baishnab, registrar of NIT Silchar, many veterans including Cachar Zilla Parishad CEO RK Laskar, Assam Anusuchit Jaati Parishad, Silchar branch president Dhruva Jyoti Purkyastha and youngsters including Sumit Das were amongst others present on the occasion.





“Paid my heartfelt tributes to the icon of our nation, Dr BR Ambedkar, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to a modern India free of caste and other prejudices, ensuring equal rights for women and weaker sections. His achievements and contributions to society will always be an inspiration to us,” the Minister said.





On the other hand, Ambedkar Janajagaran Yatra was flagged off on the occasion to disseminate the ideals of Babasaheb among the masses which will end on December 10 at the Ambedkar Bhawan here.