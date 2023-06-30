Rhino skeleton recovered at Manas National Park

Guwahati, June 30: In a surprising turn of events, a skeleton of a one-horned rhino was recovered from a dense forest inside Manas National Park in Assam on Friday morning.

The skeleton remains were found approximately 500 metres inside a dense forest area from Bahbari range in the national park.

Locals suspect that the rhino was killed by poachers last month in May as the horn is missing and forest officials had allegedly tried to cover up the killing.