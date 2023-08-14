Rhino poacher shot dead by Special Task Force in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 14: The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam shot an alleged rhino poacher along the India-Bhutan border in Chirang district of Assam on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nareswar Basumatary who was earlier arrested by the police after he confessed of the alleged crime.

Earlier on Saturday, Chirang Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau arrested three rhino poachers identified as Nareswar Basumatary, Biran Narzary and Bahadur Magar along the Indo-Bhutan border.

Following the arrest, they confessed of poaching two rhinos in Manas National Park, forest department sources informed.

Handmade gun, gunpowder, bullets and nails of rhino were seized from their possession.

The STF team this morning took the three accused arrestees to the border area to nab other people involved in the rhino poaching.

Reportedly, Basumatary attempted to flee the scene following which the police had to retaliate and opened fire at him.

Nareswar Basumatary succumbed to the bullet injuries while he was on his way to hospital.

Moreover, one policeman was also injured during the retaliation.

It has come to the fore that Nareswar was involved in the killing of at least 40 wildlife animals along with rhinos.