Rhino poacher shot at while escaping police custody in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 19: A rhino poacher who was recently arrested by the Biswanath Police was shot while escaping police custody.

As per sources, the accused identified as Ataur Rahman alias Bassa was arrested in a rhino poaching case that took place last year.

The Assam Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for tracking two notorious rhino poachers, but the Assam Police was unable to trace the whereabouts of the two poachers. However, two days ago, the Darrang police managed to arrest Abdul Matin alias Kala. Meanwhile, based on intelligence inputs of Biswanath district police, Bongaigaon police arrested the notorious rhino poacher Ataur Rahman alias Bassa from Bongaigaon.

According to police, Ataur tried to escape from the custody of police near Sadaru. Even after the police team alerted several times, he did not stopped following which the Bishwanath police had to open fire. He was shot on his leg, and was later taken to Tezpur Medical College by the police for the treatment.