Rhino killed with spear in Kaziranga National Park, one arrested

Guwahati, Dec 2: In an unfortunate incident, a rhino was found dead after it was hit by a spear in Kaziranga National Park, leading to the arrest of one individual.

As per reports, the incident occurred on November 24, when a female rhino aged between 20 and 30 years in Kaziranga National Park was attacked with a spear, resulting in the death of the animal. One person identified as Naren Saikia was arrested two days later for attacking the rhino.

The injured rhino fled to the forest, it was later tracked down by the forest officials with the assistance of drones.

Although Saikia was arrested for attacking the animal, after recovering the carcass of the animal, the charges against Saikia changed, officials were quoted as saying.

According to the forest department post mortem suggested that the death of the rhino was caused due to the injury on its left flank back and rear portion of the stomach with deep penetration of the weapon (spear) across skin and ribs. Further samples have been collected for DNA analysis.

Saikia has been charged under Sections 2 and 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act. While he acknowledges using a spear to attack the rhino, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Meanwhile, authorities are exploring whether it was for trade or consumption, as some individuals hunt rhinos and elephants for meat as well.