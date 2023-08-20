Rhino found dead in Manas National Park; horn recovered

Bajali, August 20: Another skeleton of a Rhino recovered at Manas National Park near Rupohi camp in the Bhuyanpara range on Saturday.

Dr Vaibhav C Mathur, the field director of the park reached the site after the incident took place. Prompt action was taken by the authorities to recover the rhino's carcass.

Although the horn has been recovered from the spot, the actual cause of the rhino's death is yet to be officially ascertained.

Earlier on August 2, the skeleton of a one-horned rhino was discovered at Manas National Park in Assam. Sources said the skeleton was recovered from the Bansbari zone in the national park.

The forest officials reported that the rhino might have lost its life during a fight against an adult bull.

Last month, the skeleton of another one-horned rhino was recovered from a dense forest inside Manas National Park where the horn is missing from the spot.