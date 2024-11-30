Rhino food Xpress: ASTC turns shut-down buses into business spaces for Assamese youth

As part of ASTC's 'Alternative Business on Shut Down Buses' initiative, ASTC chairman Pallab Lochan Das on Friday inaugurated the restaurant 'Rhino Food Xpress' at ISBT, Betkuchi.

Guwahati, Nov 30:

The project aims to convert decommissioned buses into small business spaces, providing opportunities for Assamese youths and enhancing ASTC's financial sustainability.

According to ASTC, the initiative seeks to transform unused buses into spaces for small-scale businesses, creating entrepreneurial opportunities for Assamese youth while boosting ASTC's financial stability.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chairman Das highlighted the financial challenges faced by ASTC due to the unviable operations of certain buses.

"This initiative provides Assamese youth with the chance to establish their own ventures by repurposing shut-down buses. It's a step towards fostering economic growth and improving transport services," he said.

Das expressed the hope that the project would not only enhance ASTC's image but also provide economic opportunities for individuals while supporting the corporation's revenue growth. Under this initiative, over 60 buses located in Guwahati, Jorhat, and other places of the state will be leased for five years at a minimum monthly rent.

ASTC Managing Director Chinmoy Phukan elaborated on the initiative, saying that the buses, measuring between 11 feet and 40 feet in length, could be transformed into restaurants, pharmacies, salons, parlours, or other small businesses.

"ASTC will provide the buses and space for the businesses, while the business owners will customise the buses according to their needs," he said.

He further said that the buses could be stationed at 5 ASTC premises or at locations chosen by the lessees. "ASTC has already received several proposals for creative uses of the buses, signalling a major shift in the corporation's revenue-generation strategy," he said.

By-

Staff Reporter