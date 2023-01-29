Rhino dies after attack by another rhino in Manas National Park

Bajali, Jan 29: A rhino died in Manas National Park on Sunday after an attack by another fellow rhino.

The carcass of the rhino was found near the Narayanguri forest camp located on the west of the Beki river in Basbari range of the national park this night.

It is learnt that the dead rhino was seriously injured in the attack of other rhinos in the national park.

As per sources, the dead rhino was brought to Manas and rehabilitated here.

Officials of the forest department and departmental doctors of Manas reached the spot where the carcass of the rhino was found this morning and conducted the post-mortem of the rhino.

Meanwhile with the death of this rhino the number of rhinos has come down to 51 in Manas. Over the years, it has been found that no rhino has been killed by poachers in Manas since last 2016.

However, the untimely death of the rhino has naturally pained the Manas authorities and every nature lover.