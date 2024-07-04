Rhino calf separated from mother rescued in Kaziranga

Kaziranga, July 4: As flood-ravaged several parts of Assam, a rhino calf separated from its mother was rescued in the Haldibari area of Kaziranga National Park on Thursday.

According to sources, the one-and-a-half-year-old calf was rescued by the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Panbari in the presence of the forest department after around three hours of effort.

Sources also said that the calf lost its mother in the floods and was devastated when rescued.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Kaziranga National Park remains critical. Over 173 forest camps have been submerged, and the forest department has rescued 65 wild animals. Unfortunately, 11 wild animals perished in the first flood of the year as of Wednesday.