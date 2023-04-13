Rhino attacks father-son duo in Kaziranga; victims injured

Guwahati, April 13: In a shocking incident, a father-son duo was attacked by a Rhino at the Haldibari corridor near Kohora range in Assam’s Kaziranga on Thursday morning.

Reportedly, the duo was travelling from Tezpur and was headed to Jorhat on their two-wheeler when the incident occurred.

The son has been identified as Gyanam Mahanta who has sustained serious injuries during the attack. Both the victims were immediately rushed to Jorhat Medical College for medical treatment.

It is to be mentioned that rhino attacks have been occurring frequently in the Kaziranga area. Earlier, in February, as many as four people sustained injuries after a strayed rhino attacked them near Dipora Tinimukhi in Gohpur under Biswanath district.