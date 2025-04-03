RHAC polls: Goalpara records 69.08% turnout, Kamrup follows at 67.55%

Goalpara, April 3: The elections for the Rabha Наsong Autonomous Council (RHAC) were conducted peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported. An impressive turnout of 69.08% was recorded across the 362 out of 393 polling stations in Goalpara district out of 2,54,996 voters, comprising 1,23,428 males and 1,31,557 females.

Polling commenced at 7 am, and despite some minor issues with ballot boxes in the morning, the process proceeded smoothly. Brisk polling was noted particularly during the early hours, with 53.88% turnout reported by 1 pm across the RHAC areas.

A total of 53 candidates have contested the elections across 19 of the 20 RHAC constituencies.

By 3 pm, the overall voter turnout remained at 69.08%, with the highest participation observed in the 18-Dariduri RHAC constituency, which recorded an impressive 80.35% turnout.

This correspondent, while talking to a cross-section of voters, noted that the slight downturn in voter participation has been attributed to a lack of interest and anti-incumbency sentiments towards the current leadership. Many voters opted to abstain from the polls instead of casting their votes, even though for the first time, a segment of the Garo population was able to exercise their voting rights.

District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury, also the election officer and returning officer, expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the elections. He extended his gratitude to the residents of all communities for their restraint and cooperation, which contributed to the peaceful conduct of the RHAC elections in the Goalpara district.

A Correspondent from Boko adds: The third Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections were held smoothly from 7 am to 3 pm on Wednesday. Among all the polling stations, the voting process was also conducted at Dakuapara Primary School, the only polling station run by specially-abled officers in Kamrup district, in the Boko MV School which was a model polling station and the Boko MV School and Boko High School, the only polling stations run by woman officers.













Two senior lady voters in Kamrup for RHAC polls (AT Photo)

The 14 council constituencies in Kamrup district, including Boko, were visited by the Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and Kamrup SP Ranjan Bhuyan. The Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM) and BJP-backed candidates Sonaram Rabha and Nagarmal Swargiary won uncontested in two of the 16 constituencies Hahim and Khalihakoth.

There were 209 polling stations in Kamrup district with 1,67,536 voters where 67.55% voting was recorded till the last reports came in.

- By Correspondent