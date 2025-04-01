RHAC elections: Voting for 33 seats in Kamrup & Goalpara tomorrow

Guwahati/ Goalpara, April 1: The polling for 33 of the 36 constituencies under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) across Goalpara and Kamrup districts is set to begin tomorrow at 7 am.

Of the 36 constituencies, 16 are in Kamrup district, and the rest are in Goalpara. Notably, three candidates have already won unopposed—two from Kamrup and one from Goalpara.

Kamrup district prepares for RHAC polls:

Kamrup district will see 14 constituencies of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) go to the polls on Wednesday.

According to district officials, a total of 44 candidates are contesting the elections. The voter turnout in these constituencies is expected to include 1,69,259 voters, comprising 82,458 male voters and 86,801 female voters.

There will be 209 polling stations across Kamrup, with 10 stations overseen by female presiding officers. Additionally, one station will be managed by a differently-abled (divyang) presiding officer, and two stations will be designated as model polling stations run by women officials.

To ensure a smooth and peaceful election, 1,136 presiding and polling officers have been deployed throughout the district. Adequate police and security personnel have also been stationed at polling stations to maintain law and order.

Kamrup District Commissioner Dev Kumar Mishra has urged all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring a free, fair, and peaceful election.

Goalpara gears up for RHAC polls:

Following Premajuli Rabha's victory from the Joyramkuchi constituency, the remaining 19 constituencies in Goalpara will go to the polls for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections on Wednesday.

A total of 53 candidates are contesting in Goalpara. The voter base in the district stands at 2,54,996, comprising 1,23,428 male voters, 1,31,557 female voters, and 11 voters classified as ‘T’.

For the 19 constituencies, 362 polling booths have been set up. Polling and presiding officers, who departed on Tuesday with ballot boxes and papers, are expected to reach their destinations by evening.

According to Assam State Election Commission data, the total number of voters across both districts is 4,45,586, with 2,16,181 male voters and 2,29,394 female voters. Additionally, 11 voters are classified as ‘Others’.

Across the two districts, 630 polling stations have been established. Of the 36 constituencies, 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 6 are reserved for women, and 11 are unreserved.

Key political parties, including Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha (RHJM), are preparing for a battle. The vote counting will take place on April 4.