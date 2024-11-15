RG Baruah Memorial All Assam Art Competition's prize distribution held

Guwahati, Nov 15: The prize distribution ceremony of the RG Baruah Memorial All Assam Art Competition, 2024, was held on The Assam Tribune premises on Thursday.

Director of The Assam Tribune Babita Rajkhowa, Director, Dainik Asam Ritu Baruah and Senior Sub-Editor, The Assam Tribune Ragini Baruah, and director of the Assam Tribune Digital Private Limited Divija Rajkhowa gave away the prizes to the winners.

In her welcome address, Babita Rajkhowa commended the young participants for their creativity and dedication. She said the judges had a tough time in selecting the winners due to the high quality of submissions. Rajkhowa congratulated the winners and expressed her happiness for the event on Children's Day.

Handing over the prizes, Ritu Baruah encouraged the young artistes to value time and embrace punctuality, drawing on Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah's values. She urged them to pursue their dreams with dedication.

Senior cartoonist Pradip Nath, and artiste and chief sub-editor of The Assam Tribune Debasish Bezbaruah were the judges of the competition. Pradip Nath was felicitated on the occasion for his contribution. Nath, while speaking on the occasion, also expressed the difficulty of selecting winners as they had received as many as 3,000 paintings for the competition. Nath also appreciated the initiative of The Assam Tribune for nurturing young talents.

Attending the ceremony, Siba Prasad Deka, president of the Assam Tribune Employees' Union (ATEU), urged the students, who were unable to win, not to be disheartened. "If you continue to work with dedication, success and recognition will follow," he said.

He expressed hope that RG Baruah's ideals would continue to guide and inspire the young participants and emphasised the importance of remembering and appreciating Baruah's contributions.

ATEU general secretary Dugdha Ram Kalita said the competition was organised in honour of RG Baruah, whose contributions are immense. He also emphasised the importance of recognizing and appreciating Baruah's lasting impact.

The art competition, organized by The Assam Tribune as a tribute to the architect of modern Assam RG Baruah and to create spirit among children, was held in two categories. The competition was held in two groups (Group A: Class I to Class V and Group B: Class VI to Class X). The topic of the art competition was 'Monsoon in Assam'.

In Group A, Karishmita Kalita, a Class V student of Rupbarnam Fine Art Society, Guwahati bagged the first prize, while Vihaan Sharma, a Class III student of Happy Child School, Guwahati, and Brishti Gogoi, a Class IV student of Don Bosco High School, Doomdooma won the second and third prizes respectively.

Arunabh Priyam Changmai, a Class V student of Prasanthi Divine Valley School, Dibrugarh; Biki Raj Kashyap, a Class III student of Gurukul Grammar Senior Sec- ondary School, Guwahati; Dyutidhara Bharali, a Class V student of Udalguri Maharishi Vidyalaya, Udalguri; Jishnu Deep Bora, a Class V student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir (4), Kamrup; Meghan Deka, a Class V student of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Mangaldai, Darrang; Rohan Kashyap, a Class V student of Durgasorobar High School, Kamakhya Gate, Guwahati and Tapashya Das, a Class V student of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Barama, received the consolation prizes.

In Group B, Jyotishman Huzuri, a Class X student of Chamata HS School, bagged the first prize, while Sofia Hoque, a Class IX student of Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Borsojai, Guwahati and Taneesha Kalita, a Class VII student of St Stephen's School, Hengrabari, Guwahati, won the second and third prizes respectively.

Debahuti Shivam, a Class VII student of St Mary's HS School, Guwahati; Himangshu Saikia, a Class X student of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Telahi, Morigaon; Juneid Ayub, a Class IX student of Sishu Niketan HS School, Guwahati; Joshika Lahkar, a Class VI student of St Xavier's HS School, Changsari, Guwahati; Ritisha Chakraborty, a Class VII student of Daffodils School, Silchar; Siddharth Roy, a Class IX student of St Xavier's HS School, Duliajan and Vannya Baruah, a Class VIII student of Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalay, Dibrugarh, received the consolation prizes.

The first, second and third prize winners of both groups received cheques of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively, along with medals and certificates. A certificate and a medal each were given to the consolation prize winners. Jyotishman Huzuri expressed his joy and love for painting, while Dyutidhara Bharali mentioned her passion for dancing and comics along with painting.

Debahuti Shivam spoke about her art- work depicting the beauty of her village during the monsoon. Karishmita Kalita conveyed her gratitude for the competition and talked about the role of the competitions like RG Baruah Memorial All Assam Art Competition in motivating students like her to continue their artistic pursuits.

The event concluded with a message from some of the parents. Bhupen Huzuri, father of Jyotishman Huzuri and a regular reader of The Assam Tribune, talked about the positive impact of art on students' overall development, and Hirannya Jyoti Bharali, father of Dyutidhara Bharali, expressed his admiration for events like these and mentioned that he grew up reading The Assam Tribune and Dainik Asom.

The event began with lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of RG Baruah.

President of the Assam Tribune Sports' Club Hiranya Kumar Barman, who moderated the event, spoke on the legacy of Singhapurush Radha Govinda Baruah.

By-

Staff Reporter