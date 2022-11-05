RG Baruah All Assam Table Tennis ranking tournament gets underway

Guwahati, Nov 5: The opening ceremony of 12th RG Baruah (Iron Man and Modern Architect of Assam) All Assam Major Ranking Table Tennis Championships and 8th Nagen Hazarika All Assam Ranking Major Table Tennis was inaugurated today by Mrs Riniki Bhuyan Sarma ,CEO Pride East Entertainment Ltd.

She encouraged the players to play the sport with the right spirit and body language without fear.

The Guest of honour present was Mrs Bobita Randhawa, Director, The Assam Tribune group who wished the organizers and players good luck for the championships



The opening speech was delivered by Mr Tridib Duvarah , Secretary Assam Table Tennis Association who highlighted the positive performance of the Assam Table tennis paddlers in recent times.

The qualifying rounds of various age categories started today with a electrifying atmosphere.