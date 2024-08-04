Reviving Tradition: Eri rearing transforms lives in Nalbari

Guwahati, Aug 4: Eri rearing, an age-old ethnic culture of Assam, is emerging as a thriving economic activity in Nalbari, paving the way for economic sustainability. The region is making significant strides in eri silkworm farming, leading to socio-economic benefits for the local communities.

Nalbari is a district with 1,09,481 economically disadvantaged households (SECC data) with limited resources. The district faces high anthropogenic pressure as the third densest district in the state and has small landholdings. Additionally, there was a need for suitable livelihood options for women, as the district harbors a thriving ecosystem of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Rural Livelihood Mission. These circumstances necessitated the exploration of non-land-dependent sustainable livelihood options. The administration decided to uphold and upgrade the traditional eri rearing culture of the district. This proved to be a promising livelihood option suitable for women while promoting traditional handloom/sericulture with a cluster approach, dovetailing benefits of various schemes such as MGNREGA, NRLM, Amrit Sarovar, etc.



Eri culture, involving the domestication and rearing of the eri silkworm (Samia ricini), has become a significant source of livelihood and cultural heritage in Nalbari. The success of eri culture can be largely attributed to the concerted efforts of the district administration, which has played a crucial role in fostering its development and sustainability.



The administration has implemented several initiatives to support eri culture, recognizing its potential for economic development and cultural preservation. These initiatives included a unique dovetailing of scheme benefits and resources, leading to positive spillovers in livelihood development.



To produce feeder leaves, massive plantations of Era/Keseru/Tapioca, etc., on the bank of the newly constructed 78 Amrit Sarovar were taken up. More than 100 hectares of community and individual land areas have been slated for the cultivation of Era (castor), Keseru, and Tapioca, lending credence to the greening initiatives of the district and the state. In most cases, the upkeep is vested with the Cluster Level Federations, which include the beneficiaries.



To fulfill the requirements of the eri rearers and to encourage them to adopt it as a dependable livelihood option, Eri sheds have been provided through MGNREGA to 200-250 SHG women in each of the 7 Development Blocks of Nalbari. These huts are ergonomically designed to provide a controlled and conducive environment for eri silkworms. The sizes are designed to optimize space vis-a-vis cost/investment and return. Within six months of its launch, the initiative has covered thousands of families in the district, providing better livelihood options with incremental efforts since eri rearing does not require full-time occupation by the readers.



Khari Bodo, an eri rearer from Nowra village under Barkhetri Development Block, shared her story with great satisfaction after receiving the eri shed. She now rears 5 to 6 crops per year, earning ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per crop.



Earlier, they reared eri worms in their kitchen, conducting only 2-3 crops per year with poor earnings due to the unavailability of proper eri rearing sheds and adequate feeder leaves. Such conditions were unsanitary for both worms and humans.



This unique model uses MGNREGA for infrastructure creation along with livelihood generation. In a significant boost, Nalbari district has reached self-sufficiency in eri seed production through the judicious use of the Silk Samagra scheme. Previously, it had to import from Kamrup and the Central Silk Board under the Ministry of Sericulture. Now, not only is it meeting local supply but also supplying to Rangia, Bajali, and textile mills in Panikhaiti, Guwahati. During the peak cocoon production months of April to November, the Sericulture Department, Nalbari, exported 4000 kgs of cocoon to mills in Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Malda. Rearers, with assistance from the department, are stocking and retailing cocoons at rates of ₹900-₹950 per kg, with another 15 kgs of cocoon set for export by the end of the month.



Under the district administration's initiative, one eri spinning unit has been established in an amalgamated school building (Dagapara Middle English School) under Barkhetri Development Block, where 40 eri spinning machines have been installed. These machines enable the spinning of 180 to 200 grams of yarn per day. Previously, eri spinners in the locality used traditional methods called Takli, resulting in low outputs of 60 to 70 grams of yarn per day and coarser qualities that sold at lower prices.



To ensure the sustainability of eri culture, the district administration has emphasized creating strong market linkages and promoting eri silk products. Expos such as 'Nalbeira HAAT' in various locations provide a platform for local weavers through ASRLM. Additionally, by partnering with e-commerce platforms like 'My Store’, eri products are reaching a broader market. With assistance from NABARD, the district has also set up a Rural Mart at the Nalbari Planetarium.



Manabendra Saikia, Deputy Director of DoS Assam, then Assistant Director of Sericulture, Nalbari, expressed, "Earlier we bought and distributed only 11-12 kgs of eri seed resulting in around 4 metric tons of cocoons sold. Today, the district requirement met locally is more than 6 kgs of seed every month, resulting in more than 7 metric tons of cocoons by rearers being supported by us."



The district administration's multifaceted approach towards supporting eri culture has been instrumental in its success. By providing financial aid, technical training, infrastructure development, and fostering market linkages and promotion, they have created a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of eri sericulture. Many families in Nalbari district have seen a significant increase in their income due to eri cultivation, leading to improved living standards and better access to education and healthcare. The emphasis on women beneficiaries and their economic empowerment suggests a shift towards inclusivity and gender-specific support, leading to improved economic conditions for women involved in eri silk production.



District Commissioner Varnali Deka sums it up, "This is a multifaceted livelihood initiative wherein we have taken special efforts for creating a self-sustaining value chain, leading to a massive contribution to the GDP of the district and state by the women and eri rearers at incremental efforts even after completing their household and daily chores. We will create many more Lakhpati Baideus by this scheme."

