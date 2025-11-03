'Reveal SIT report, take action': Gaurav Gogoi dares CM over 'Pakistan link' claim

Guwahati, Nov 3: State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, on Monday, threw a direct challenge at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to make public the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report linked to Sarma’s earlier allegation that he had “connections with Pakistan”.

Addressing a press conference in Hamren, Karbi Anglong, Gogoi reminded that the Chief Minister had promised to reveal details of his alleged “Pakistan links” by September 10 but had failed to do so.

“We are public representatives, not criminals. The Chief Minister must present the allegations before the people, not hide behind legal excuses. If the SIT has completed its probe, let the report be released. If there’s evidence, I am right here in Assam; prove it and take action,” he said.

The Jorhat MP’s remarks come in response to remarks made by Sarma earlier in the day in Sonitpur when he called the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief “100% Pakistan agent”.

“Even if we disclose the findings in January, it won’t change anything. If the enemy party demands it on the 10th, I will do it the next day. I’m not going to work as per our enemy,” Sarma said in Jamugurihat.

Reacting sharply, Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of “political theatrics” and “selective truth-telling”.

“He has failed to tell the truth about Zubeen Garg’s death. Now he calls it murder but offers no explanation. The people of Assam deserve clarity, not drama,” he said.

Turning his attack to the government’s performance, Gogoi accused Sarma of “monarchic rule” in Karbi Anglong and “protecting the interests of a few close to power.” He alleged that while BJP leaders grew richer, development in the hill district had stagnated.

He also slammed the government for its “complete failure” in industrial growth. “The tea industry is collapsing, bamboo cultivation is neglected and Sarthebari’s bell-metal trade is dying,” Gogoi said, adding, “For this government, industry means Tata, Ambani, and Adani.”

Concluding his address, Gogoi said the Congress would continue its campaign against the BJP’s “intimidation politics”, declaring, “The people of Assam will overthrow the rule of Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tuliram Ronghang in 2026".