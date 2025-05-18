Revamped Titabor Sericulture College to be ready by early 2026: Minister Brahma

Jorhat, May 18: The long-awaited expansion and modernisation of the Sericulture College in Titabor is set to be completed by early 2026, Minister of Handloom, Textiles, and Sericulture Urkhao Gwra Brahma has announced.

Speaking to the press during an on-site inspection on Saturday, Brahma said, “We are keen to complete the construction of the new facilities by January or February next year before the Model Code of Conduct for Assembly elections comes into effect. A fund of Rs 22 crore has been sanctioned for this project.”

The Sericulture College, which has been operational for some time, is now undergoing significant development, including the addition of new hostels and academic blocks.

Brahma also highlighted the integration of modern technological innovations into the institute’s training methods.

“This training institute has always existed, but its facilities have been expanded and upgraded through funds from the North Eastern Council (NEC). Earlier, many training activities here were manual, but now we have incorporated technology,” Brahma explained.

The Minister expressed optimism about the future of the college, anticipating a steady output of qualified sericulture graduates in the coming years.

He further added that the appointment of new faculty members will take place soon in preparation for upcoming examinations.

Addressing concerns around the “Muga Mission”, Brahma clarified that the initiative had encountered technical and budgetary challenges but was far from a failure.

“The Muga Mission was not a ‘flop show’. We faced some technical problems, including budget issues. However, we are moving forward with new ideas and innovations and expect new achievements,” he said.

Brahma added that many developments under the Muga Mission had been stalled for nearly a decade but are now being actively revived by the government.