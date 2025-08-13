Retired Vice Principal of Raha College, wife killed in Khetri crash, daughter critical

Khetri, Aug 13: A road accident on National Highway 27 in Khetri on Wednesday claimed the lives of a retired academic and his wife, leaving their teenage daughter critically injured.

Police said the mishap occurred when a hatchback (registration number AS 01 ET 2351) travelling from Guwahati towards Jagiroad reportedly lost control and rammed into a tree on the road divider.

The impact was so severe that the driver, identified as retired Raha College vice-principal, Gajendra Mohan Dev Sharma, and his wife Archana Devi, who was seated in the front passenger seat, died instantly.

Their teenage daughter, Kumali Devi, who was in the back seat, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Local traffic police rushed to the spot upon receiving information, extricated the injured girl from the mangled vehicle, and transported her to hospital in a critical condition.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as devastating, with the car badly damaged and rescue efforts hindered by the severity of the crash.

Speaking on the incident, a police official said it was a deeply disheartening accident.

"It's a very disheartening accident. Maybe the car was speeding and the driver lost control, hitting a tree and causing the crash. We are assessing the situation and also looking into whether slippery roads played a role. If that is the case, we will inform the concerned authorities to take corrective action," the police official said.