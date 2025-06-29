Retired military leaders inspect Karbi Anglong site for upcoming Sainik School

Diphu, June 29: A high-level delegation from the Government of Assam carried out a thorough site visit to assess the location selected for the upcoming Sainik School at Langvoku, Karbi Anglong on Friday. The initiative was part of a broader effort to promote quality education and discipline among the youth in the region.

The delegation was headed by Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, who serves as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee for Supervision and Monitoring of the proposed school. Accompanying him were other esteemed military veterans, including Major Gen (Retd) Bhaskar Kalita, Brigadier SM (Retd) Ranjit Borthakur, and Brigadier (Retd) Palash Choudhury. Their extensive experience and leadership were expected to guide the project effectively.

In addition to the military officials, senior representatives from the State government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) participated in the site visit.

Pranjal Choudhury, Joint Secretary from the Department of Education, and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) were also part of the delegation. The group comprised engineers, architects, and officials from the State Land and Revenue department.

During the site visit, the delegation carefully examined the site plan developed by the Chief Engineer’s office and conducted a physical survey of the 133-acre land allotted by KAAC for the school’s infrastructure.

The assessment included considerations of the surrounding area, and evaluating the accessibility and proximity of essential services such as highways, airports, rail networks, and hospitals, which are crucial for the school’s future operations and the well-being of its students.

The proposed Sainik School has received official sanction under Clause 5.1 (Annex-II) of the MoS 2021 and has also been approved by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. This institutional project represents a significant investment in educational development and aims to foster a disciplined environment for aspiring students.

The completion of this visit marked a pivotal moment in the journey toward establishing the Sainik School in Karbi Anglong, reflecting a strong commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and contributing to the region’s social and cultural advancement.