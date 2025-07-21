Retired faculties to anchor new model colleges in Assam: Education Minister

Guwahati, July 21: Assam's newly planned Adarsha Mahavidyalayas will adopt a hybrid staffing model, with 50% of their workforce comprising retired teachers and professors, and the remaining half made up of newly recruited faculty, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced, on Monday.

Addressing the press, Pegu said the retired faculty members - appointed for a period of three to four years - would offer leadership and institutional grounding during the formative years of these colleges.

“The retired teachers and professors bring with them nearly 25 years of academic and administrative experience. They are familiar with UGC guidelines, NAAC accreditation, and mechanisms like the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC). Their leadership will guide the new institutions and mentor the younger faculty,” said Pegu.

He added that the model, if successful, could be replicated in Assam’s newly established engineering colleges.

“We are considering a similar leadership structure for the engineering institutions, but it is yet to be finalised,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, the Education Department handed over appointment letters to two Principals and 59 Assistant Professors for the state’s College of Engineering, in a ceremony held at Janata Bhawan.

Reiterating the government’s emphasis on transparency in recruitment, Pegu wrote on a microblogging platform, “With this, 1,210 candidates have been recruited since 2021 for engineering and technical institutions. Grateful to HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for enabling the recruitment of 1,21,243 candidates across sectors, with special focus on education.”

The Adarsha Mahavidyalayas are part of the state’s broader push to improve access to quality higher education across Assam.