Retired cop awarded life for 17-yr-old custodial death case in Silchar

Silchar, Sept 3: The Additional Session Judge (FTC) Court in Cachar has sentenced retired Assam Police sub-inspector Narayan Tamuli to life imprisonment for his role in a custodial death that occurred 17 years ago in Silchar’s Katiogorah.

The court’s verdict, delivered on August 20 and served on Monday, also includes a fine of ₹10,000, with an additional two months of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

Tamuli was convicted for the death of Motir Ali, a local resident who died in police custody in 2007.

The case, which began in 2015, saw the examination of 21 witnesses and the recording of statements before reaching this decision.

The incident dates back to 2007 when Tamuli arrested Ali for his involvement in a neighbourhood brawl. A week later, Ali died while being transported to a hospital from the police station.

Ali’s family accused Tamuli of custodial torture, leading to a case being filed by his wife under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case drew significant local unrest, with severe protests erupting around the police station, some of which turned violent.

The long-awaited verdict has been a source of relief for the family, who expressed their anguish and relief to the press, highlighting the 17-year delay in delivering justice.

The sentencing comes amid broader scrutiny of extrajudicial killings in Assam.

In May, the Supreme Court voiced concerns over alleged fraudulent encounters in the state, hearing a petition from advocate Arif Jwadder that cited 80 instances of “fake encounters” since May 2021, resulting in 28 deaths and 48 injuries.

The Court has since sought suggestions to ensure adherence to People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) guidelines and to prevent misuse of police power.