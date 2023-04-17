Retd cop nabbed with fake currency notes in Nagaon

Guwahati, April 17: The Assam Police on Monday morning apprehended a retired cop and recovered fake Indian currency notes from his possession in Nagaon.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Ali, a resident of Dhing who was earlier employed as a constable at 16 Assam Police Battalion before he retired.

Meanwhile, police has initiated an investigation regarding the matter.

Earlier, Guwahati city police apprehended an individual in possession of a large amount of fake currency notes in Khanapara area.

According to sources, a huge amount of counterfeit notes amounting to Rs 2, 93,000 was seized from his possession.