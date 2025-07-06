Restoration underway after fresh landslide disrupts Lumding–Badarpur rail line

Silchar, July 6: Train services on the Lumding–Badarpur section were suspended yet again on Sunday following a fresh landslide that sent a large boulder tumbling onto the tracks near kilometre 61/1-2, between Dikhao and Mupa.

A senior official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) confirmed that the obstruction occurred at the same location that witnessed a similar incident just three days ago.

“A massive boulder is once again blocking the line. Restoration work began early this morning, and a track fitness inspection is likely to be conducted by around 12 noon, subject to weather and on-ground conditions,” the official told The Assam Tribune.

The official confirmed that there is no change in the train schedule. "A few trains are currently stationed at Lumding and New Haflong, where arrangements have been made to provide passengers with breakfast and drinking water," the official added.

The latest incident, reportedly triggered by fresh soil movement in the area, has once more crippled the sole rail link connecting Barak Valley to the rest of Assam and the country.

The repeated disruptions have highlighted the fragile geological nature of this hill terrain, particularly during the monsoon season.

Officials said that field teams are working in challenging conditions to remove the debris and restore connectivity. However, train operations will only resume after the necessary safety clearance is obtained.

The Lumding–Badarpur line is a vital rail corridor, facilitating not only daily passenger movement but also the transport of essential supplies such as food, fuel, and construction materials.

Frequent landslides on this stretch pose a recurring problem, causing widespread inconvenience and logistical delays across the region.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have urged passengers to stay patient and follow official communication channels for updates.

With more rain forecast in the coming days, officials are reportedly reviewing long-term mitigation measures to strengthen the vulnerable sections of this strategic route.