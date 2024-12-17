Residents protest poor quality and delayed road project in Sonitpur district

Tezpur, Dec 17: Residents of Bandarmari-Khelmati, Purani Ghatua and nearby areas under the Bihaguri development block of Barchala Legislative Assembly Constituency in Sonitpur district have decried the poor quality of construction work and inordinate delay by the construction company in completing an important and busy road from Kolakuchi Gabharu Bridge to the Tumuki Medical area connecting NH-15 via Bandarmari under the Rs 12- crore Chief Minister's Signature Scheme.

The big-budget road project for a distance of around 12 km is being carried out by a Tangla-based contractor. However, it is being alleged that though work is going on for widening, thickening, and carpeting of the road, its quality has been compromised as the work has not been done properly in many areas within the 12-km distance.

Though the project was started in the first part of 2023 with a target to complete it within one year, work is progressing at a snail's pace for reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

Moreover, the dusty conditions at the work site is creating a health hazard for the people of the area from Tamulbari to Bandarmari Post Office point, as well as to the daily commuters.

The locals have criticised the authorities concerned for not taking any measure to mitigate the dusty conditions. They want the construction company to take steps like frequent sprinkling of water to give people some respite from the dust.

It may be mentioned that the road is a major means of communication for the people of the northern part of Sonitpur district. This road plays a major role in enabling people to reach Tezpur Medical College and Hospital early during any medical emergency. Students of different schools and colleges in the area also use this road to reach their respective institutions on time.

The locals have alleged that besides delaying the work, the contractor is involved in a nexus with the engineers and is compromising with the quality of work by using substandard construction materials.

Aggrieved villagers of the Tamulbari, Purani Ghatua and Bandarmari areas, while expressing dissatisfaction over the alleged misappropriation of fund in carrying out the project, rued that the contractor is violating the terms of the project and has been constructing a sizeable distance of the road from Tamulbari to Bandarmari Post Office point with paver blocks instead of blacktopping.

Meanwhile, opposing the overall discrepancies in the work, various organisations, including the local units of ABSU, ATTSA, AASU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Bathou Mahasabha, Purani Ghatua Village Management Committee, Tamulbari Village Development Committee, Tribal Sangha, etc., have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma into the matter, and requested him to have the project completed as early as possible.

By Shambhu Boro