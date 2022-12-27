Residents protest dilapidated condition of Silchar-Kalain road

Silchar, Dec 27: Residents of Raigarh, Asomiya Basti, Sibbabri Road, Mazumder Bazar areas in Tarapur along the Silchar-Kalain road stretch on the outskirts of the town took to the streets on Monday to give vent to their anger over dilapidated condition of the road.



Despite cold and overcast condition coupled with drizzle, residents of the locality, young and old were seen on the street echoing their anger over the wretched condition of the road. Members of Tarapur Pioneer Club steered the protest.



" We are now tired of appealing before the authorities to repair the road. During summer we suffer from muddy waterlogged condition and during winter, the demons of dust pose serious inconveniences to us," said an elderly woman of the locality. Others underlined the fact that the potholed roads are giving trouble to the road users.



Officials of the Cachar District Administration along with Police rushed to the spot to pacify the irked locals. Responding to the rising demands, officials of the Administration assured that to give relief from the dust, the road stretch would be watered at regular intervals on daily basis. Also, the PWRD officials informed that the work on the Silchar -Kalain road of 0-5 km stretch is under process and hopefully the task to mend the road will start after Magh Bihu.

