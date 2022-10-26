Residents of "no-man's land" of India-Bangladesh border leading a life of captivity

NILAMBAZAR, 26 October : The inhabitants of the no man's land of the India - Bangladesh international border in Karimganj distrci of Assam is living a subjugated life in their motherland.

The people are deprived of their basic rights and are living with extreme hardship and suffering. They have to move about their daily life as instructed by BSF. In many villages of the North Karimganj assembly area, there is no government school or Anganwadi centre, no drinking water facilities, no health centre, electricity etc.

More than a thousand citizens of about 120 families of Gobindapur, Latukandi, Zarapata, Lafasail, Lamajuar, Mahishashan, Koirbagh, Deotli and Zabainpur villages are residing outside the fencing area, but they do not have the minimum facilities to survive.

Though the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated across the country to mark 75 years of independence, but no one said a word to release or rehabilitate these hapless people from captivity.

Being a citizen of the country, they have to submit their gate pass card to the BSF if they want to travel inside the border fencing of the Indian mainland or come for daily essential work. If they cannot reach the village gate by 7 pm in the evening, then they have to stay outside the village or in the house of a relative in the neighbouring village in the dark of the night. In this case, women, students and day labourers have to face a lot of problems.

According to information, among the nine villages under North Karimganj constituency in the border area, there are 2 families in Jabaipur, 49 in Lafsaile, 2 in Jarapata, 40 in Gobindpur, 10 in Latu Kandi, 1 in Teshua, 1 in Kuyorbhag, 3 in Mahishashan, and 9 in Deotli. Residents of this no-man's land on the border have now drawn the government's attention, demanding freedom from life of captivity. They alleged that no government schemes were executed within the no- man's land area.











